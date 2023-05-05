Sakyikrom youth resist police attempt to reinstate destooled regent

Regional News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: Micheal Akrofi, contributor

Youth of Sakyikrom a community near Nsawam in the Eastern region on dawn mobilized to resist armed police deployed from Nsawam Police Command to protect a destooled Regent Chief to be reinstated at the palace .



The incident created volatile security situation which nearly ended in violent confrontation.



According to the youth, they recognize Odeefuor Sakyi Agyarkwa of Ayoko Royal family as legitimate chief of Sakyikrom therefore will resist any attempt to enstool or reinstate any chief in the community.



Nana Osae Duodu Anka IV claim he was legitimately enstooled in 2013 but while abroad for medical treatment in 2020, he was informed by Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, that the Queenmother Nana Agyarkwabea,has enstooled a new Chief by name Odeifuor Sakyi Agyarkwa.



Upon return to the community after the COVID-19 pandemic, Nana Osae Anka IV petitioned the Eastern regional House of chief as well as the Regional Police Command for him to be reinstated as chief of Sakyikrom to have access to his properties at the palace.



However, the Queenmother and other opposing faction say he was just a caretaker chief who signed an MOU to step down after nomination for a substantive chief is done.



Addressing some aggrieved youth and section of the Buafi gate of the Ayoko Royal family at Sakyikrom palace, Mawerehene of Sakyikrom Nana Takyi Akomea urged the youth to remain calm and not to resort to violence .



Nana Takyi Akomea, Mawerehene of Sakyikrom said “We had information yesterday that police personnel from Nsawam trooped in the palace to aid the installation of a new chief but this is abomination to our tradition , it has never happened before”



“There are three gates in the Ayoko Royal family here in Sakyikrom that’s the Buafi gate, Amma Tawia gate and the Agyakwabea gate so the Amma Tawia gate have ended their tenure on the stool and is now the tenure of the Buafi gate so nothing should prevent them from handing over to the other gate”.



He assured the aggrieved youth and the section of the Ayoko Royal family that they should have trust in the IGP to ensure that the right thing is done and will not countenance on any group of individuals who want to use uncustomary means to install a new chief.



“The case is still pending at the High Court and I believe IGP will call his men to order and ensure that due process is followed. I also wish to call on the government of Ghana to intervene and bring finality to the chieftaincy dispute in Sakyikrom”.



Meanwhile, the aggrieved youth clad in black and red apparel with red hand bands chanting and singing war songs said they are poised to protect the Ayoko Royal stool hence they will resist any attempt by group of individuals to install a new chief whether at night or during the day.