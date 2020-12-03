Politics of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

'Sakawa' parties - A Plus fires NPP and NDC

play videoSocial Commentator and founder of TTP, Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus

Leader and founder of the The Peoples Project (TTP), Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as Kwame A Plus in a news conference at the TPP’s headquarters in Accra has admonished his followers to look at their present situation before they cast their vote in the upcoming election.



A charged A Plus during his speech said both NPP and NDC are tricksters hence the need for people to demand development and progress from politicians before they give them their vote.



The political activist, however cautioned and advised the youth not to allow themselves to be use by politicians to create instability and disturb the peace enjoyed as Ghanaians.



Watch video below:





