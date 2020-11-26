Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: GNA

Sagnarigu Youth Parliament preaches peace ahead of elections

Peace campaigners

The Sagnarigu Youth Parliament has embarked on a campaign to preach peace and unity among residents in the Sagnarigu Municipality and its environs, ahead of the 2020 elections.



It was organised in partnership with the Yefl Ghana, Northern Regional Directorate of the National Youth Authority, Songtaba and Nazi Zology Art.



Mr Issahaku Abdul-Latif, the Speaker of Sagnarigu Youth Parliament, said as a youth group, it was relevant that they contributed their quota to maintain peace and unity among the people before, during and after the upcoming general elections.



“We are doing this community peace campaign because this year’s election is deemed very crucial and so we all have a role to play to ensure that there would be sustainable peace during the elections to consolidate our gains chalked so far”, he said



He advised the electorates to be tolerant to each other, saying; “election is based on individual ideas and opinions which everyone should respect each other’s choice to prevent any form of violence in their communities”.



Sagnari Naa Ambassador Yakubu Abdulai, Chief of Sagnarigu Traditional Area, commended the Youth Parliament for the initiative and said the course would ensure there was peaceful cohesion among residents.



“There will be no development without peace and so I call on everyone to propagate the message of harmony to maintain the stability we are enjoying before, during and after the 2020 elections”.



Ms Ihlass Issah, Deputy Minority Speaker of Sagnarigu Youth Parliament, said maintaining peace and unity among the people called for a collective effort of everyone and appealed to all stakeholders to join forces to ensure sustainable peace in this electioneering period.

