Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

Sagnarigu MCE appointed part of NPP campaign team N/R

The team consists of Regional Executives, the Regional Minister and his Deputy, MMDCEs

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Sagnarigu municipality, Hajia Mariam Iddrisu has been appointed to be part of the Northern Regional campaign team of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), who will be championing the party's campaign ahead of the 2020 general elections.



Hajia Mariam was specifically appointed into the campaign team to represent the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) of the Region.



The team is headed by the Northern Regional chairman of the party, Mohammed Baatima Samba, consisting of all Regional Executives, the Regional Minister, his Deputy, and a representative of the MMDCEs.



Other members of the team, include one person each in charge of New Media, I.T, representative of the party regional Legal Committee, representative of the Security Committee, a V-20 Coordinator, and some resourceful and influential persons.



A press statement signed by the Regional Secretary of the party, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Sibidow indicates that the team has been carefully selected, comprising Patriots of diverse backgrounds with political intrepidity to champion the 2020 campaign for the region.



The statement also noted that the task of the team is to basically work to achieve the “Agenda Win 15 Seats" in the Northern Region and to also retain the NPP in power in the forthcoming December elections.



“We are convinced that the caliber of persons in the 35 member team are the cream, committed, vibrant and poised to work to retain the NPP in government as well as win more Parliamentary Seats for the party in the region,"



Though the campaign team is yet to hold its maiden meeting on Saturday September 5, 2020, rumors has it that Hajia Mariam Iddrisu could be assigned to the communications and gender sub-committees.





