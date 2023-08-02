Saglemi completion costly – Akufo-Addo defends new affordable housing project

General News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has justified the government's move to initiate a new National Affordable Housing Project instead of continuing with the Saglemi Housing project, which was commenced during the erstwhile John Mahama administration but later stalled due to concerns about its viability.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony in Accra for the new National Affordable Housing Project, which aims to construct approximately 8,000 housing units in collaboration with the private sector, President Akufo-Addo explained that completing the Saglemi Housing Project would have imposed a significant financial burden on the government.



Acknowledging the delays and challenges encountered during the execution of the Saglemi project, the President revealed that the matter had been referred to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service for investigation, leading to criminal judicial proceedings.



In the interim, to prevent further deterioration of the Saglemi project, the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, engaged with government officials, including the cabinet, the Ministry of Finance, and the office of the Attorney General, to consider options for its completion.



President Akufo-Addo stated: "It has been established that, in addition to the $198 million already expended on the project, the government would need an additional $46 million to complete the infrastructural works, including water, electricity, and drainage to mitigate flooding. Furthermore, an additional $68 million is required to complete the buildings and other essential onsite infrastructure, such as waste holding bays, sewage treatment plants, and the development of socio-economic and civic infrastructure, such as schools, clinics, and shops."



Considering assessments and the project's location and viability, the cabinet instructed the Minister of Works and Housing to explore the possibility of involving the private sector in completing the Saglemi housing project at its current value, without incurring any further costs to the government.



The National Affordable Housing Project is part of the government's effort to address the housing deficit and provide affordable homes for citizens. By partnering with the private sector, the government aims to expedite the construction process and ensure that the housing units are accessible to those in need.