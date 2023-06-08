Saglemi Housing case: 'Sick' Alhaji Yakubu brought to court in a wheelchair to face 43 criminal charges

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Chief Director of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, was brought to court in a wheelchair to face the 43 criminal charges against him in the ongoing Saglemi Housing case.



This comes after the High Court in Accra ordered the former chief director to appear before it within 48 hours to respond to the charges levelled against him.



Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu together with Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former Minister for Works and Housing, Kweku Agyeman Mensah, a former Minister for Works and Housing; Andrew Clocanas, Executive Chairman of Construction OAS Ghana Limited, and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo were charged on August 5, 2021, with 52 counts, including causing financial loss to the state.



According to a news report by ‘The Chronicle’ newspaper on June 8, 2023, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, who was unwell was transported from Yendi in the Northern Region to Accra and wheeled to the High Court after the order.



He pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him and told the court that his plea was delayed because of his health which prevented him from attending previous trials.



He then pleaded with the court to proceed with the trial in his absence because of his health but the application generated quite a heated debate between the prosecution, led by Hilda Craig, and Godwin Tamekloe, counsel for Alhaji Yakubu.



The presiding judge, Justice Dr Ernest Owusu Dapaah, granted the application to trial in absentia and adjourned the case to June 12, 2023.



He ordered the prosecution to put its house in order regarding other witnesses they were yet to file their witness statements.



Background:<.b>



Two former Ministers of Works and Housing, Alhaji Collins Dauda and Kweku Agyeman Mensah, and three others, have been arraigned in court over the Saglemi Affordable Housing infractions.



The five were charged on August 5, 2021, with 52 counts, including causing financial loss to the state.



They are facing charges of intentionally misapplying public property, causing financial loss to the state, and issuing false certificates in the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, which involved the sum of $200 million.





Alhaji Collins Dauda, together with Kweku Agyeman Mensah, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Chief Director of the Ministry, Andrew Clocanas, Executive Chairman of Constructura OAS Ghana Limited, and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, have pleaded not guilty to all 52 charges.



While Alhaji Collins Dauda was admitted to self-recognizance bail, Kweku Agyeman Mensah and Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu were granted bail in the sums of $65 million each. In addition, they were to produce three sureties, one of whom should be a public officer.



Andrew Clocanas, the fourth accused person, was also admitted to bail in the sum of $179 million with three sureties, one of whom should be a public servant. Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, the fifth accused person, was admitted to bail in the amount of $13 million with three sureties.



Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:















IB/OGB