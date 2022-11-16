Saglemi Housing Project is a complete failure - Asenso-Boakye justifies privatisation

General News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has said that the Saglemi Housing Project, which was started by the government of former President John Dramani Mahama to provide affordable housing to Ghanaians, is a complete failure.



He said that even though over 90 percent of the cost of the project had been expended, the revised 1500-unit affordable housing project is nowhere near completion.



He added that an evaluation of the project conducted by the government revealed that it will require at least $100 million to complete the project, which he believes makes no economic sense, necessitating the government's decision to sell it.



"...We need $46 million to provide offsite infrastructure for the project to get basic amenities like water and electricity. Beyond that, when it comes to the completion of the units, our estimate shows that we need about $68 million.



"So, in all, we realised that we needed over $100 million for the project, and it will be very difficult for Ghanaians to accept this… Meanwhile, the government's commitment to the Pokuasi and Diasia projects that we have initiated will cost us $55 million, with a total housing unit count of 12,000.



"So, if you are a manager and you have limited resources, why would you want to invest $100 million to complete just the Saglemi project? Whiles, you are looking for money to finance the $55 million project whose benefit is enormous, much better than the Saglemi Housing Project which is a complete failure," he said in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The housing minister further stated that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, had given an indication that there was nothing legally wrong with the project continuing, even though it is the subject of an ongoing criminal prosecution.



Two former Ministers of Works and Housing, Alhaji Collins Dauda and Kweku Agyeman Mensah, and three others, have been arraigned in court over the Saglemi Affordable Housing infractions.



The five were charged on August 5, 2021, with 52 counts, including causing financial loss to the state.



They are facing charges of intentionally misapplying public property, causing financial loss to the state, and issuing false certificates in the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, which involved the sum of $200 million.





Alhaji Collins Dauda, together with Kweku Agyeman Mensah, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Chief Director of the Ministry, Andrew Clocanas, Executive Chairman of Constructura OAS Ghana Limited, and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, have pleaded not guilty to all 52 charges.



While Alhaji Collins Dauda was admitted to self-recognizance bail, Kweku Agyeman Mensah and Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu were granted bail in the sums of $65 million each. In addition, they were to produce three sureties, one of whom should be a public officer.



Andrew Clocanas, the fourth accused person, was also admitted to bail in the sum of $179 million with three sureties, one of whom should be a public servant. Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, the fifth accused person, was admitted to bail in the amount of $13 million with three sureties.



