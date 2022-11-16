Saglemi Affordable Housing project will no longer be 'affordable' - Fati Abubakar

General News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Even though it is tagged affordable, the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project is not going to be affordable according to Fatimatu Abubakar, the Deputy Minister for Information.



The project which is now going to be in the hands of a private developer was initiated in 2012 to ease the accommodation deficit in Ghana.



Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, speaking at a meet-the-press series yesterday in Accra, said to facilitate the processes, a Technical Working Team, made up of professionals and experts, has been set up to oversee and spearhead all engagements required for the completion of the project.



Speaking to this, the Deputy Minister said looking at the amount of money invested into the project, it cannot be affordable.



According to her, one unit can "cost in excess of $205,000".



"The truth is that it will be deceptive on my part to say this project will be affordable because already government has invested $160m and we need an additional $114m . . . one apartment of a two-bedroom house will cost in excess of $205,000 per unit," she said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



"The work at Saglemi is not yet completed. Government needs about $68m to invest in onsite infrastructural work. and additional $46m for offsite projects like water, electricity storm drains and so on. In all, we have a total of $114m; government will do all it can to complete the project".



According to her, "monies accrued from the sales of this project will be invested into other affordable housing projects".



