General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Sadness as rumours of Cynthia Morrison’s exit hit Gender Ministry

Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison

Staff at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection as well as agencies under the ministry are wearing sad mood as they go about their duties with anxiety over rumours that Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison might not return to the ministry as the sector minister.



Sources at the ministry indicate that almost every staff is not happy over the rumours circulating on social media suggesting their “beloved mother” is going to be replaced by Adjoa Sarfo.



Some staff who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity stated that “Hon. Cynthia Morrison has done very well to keep the ministry. She has turned the ministry positively and everybody likes her. So we are very sad about what we are hearing.”



“This ministry is one of the difficult ones, especially the handling of the caterers' payment at the School Feeding. It is not an easy task to handle our women and she has managed to keep things calm. In fact, her personality fits into every department of this ministry. She is bold and tough over certain issues and at the same time she is very respectful and diplomatic over certain things. So we need such a person to manage here,” a worker intimated.



Checks at the presidency indicate that the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Adjoa Sarfo has been lobbying for the same position.



It is however unclear who would be given the opportunity to serve as the Gender Minister. Hon. Cynthia Morrison replaced the then former National Women’s Organizer of the party, Otiko Afisah Dzaba in September 2018.



She has served for about two and half years.