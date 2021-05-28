Sad video of a caregiver maltreating an 11-month-old baby leading to her death hits social media

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

A female caregiver, Clara Ayani-Ampah is reportedly in the grips of the police over her torturous handling of an eleven-month-old baby in her care which has allegedly led to the death of the child.



A Closed-circuit-Television (CCTV) recording of the incident reported to have occurred at a pre-school located at Ashongman estates in Accra, has since courted emotional reactions from social media users.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, a frustrated Clara could be seen coercively striving to push what looked like a liquid-based food substance down the throat of the frail baby.



Not perturbed by the cries of the innocent child and her visible attempts in gasping for breath, the caregiver in various instances pushed the fragile baby-hands of her victim behind her back like an uncooperative criminal resisting arrest, all in her endeavour to push food down the throat of the frail baby.



The wanton struggle between a full-grown woman and a disadvantaged 11-month-old baby gasping for breath, amidst cries for help while two other babies helplessly looked on without a full understanding of the ensuing incident is reported to have led to the death of the baby.



Reports indicate the incident occurred at Happy Bloomers, a preschool located at Ashongman Estates on May 18, 2021.



