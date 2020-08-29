You are here: HomeNews2020 08 29Article 1046251

General News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sad! Ghanaians mourn Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Chadwick Boseman died after battling colon cancer for 4 years Chadwick Boseman died after battling colon cancer for 4 years


Click to read all about coronavirus →

The death of American actor, Chadwick Boseman has been met with a wide array of emotions across the globe.

Homages have been pouring in since a statement put out by his family announced his death Saturday morning.

Boseman has battled colon cancer since 2016 and died at home with his family and wife by his side, parts of the statement posted on his Twitter account read. He was 43 years.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much."

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

With his role as King T'Challa in the boundary-breaking film "Black Panther," he became a global icon and an inspiring symbol of Black power. That role was the "honor of (Boseman's) career," the statement added.

Several Ghanaians on social media have also been paying tributes to the man who served as a legend for many blacks and Africans.

Below are some reactions from twitter.



























Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment