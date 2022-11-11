Sacking managing directors won’t resolve our problems - Metro Mass to staff

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Communications Manager at the Metro Mass, George Krobea Asante, has advised staff to cease calling for the heads of the company’s Managing Directors for non-performance.



He explained Managing Directors are handicapped from the word go, affecting their output. To him, even Jesus Christ will be sacked after being in office for a year over non-performance.



In his eleven (11) years at the company, Mr. Asante has seen four (4) Managing Directors come and go, a development many consider unhealthy and bad for business.



“Changing Managing Directors (MD) is not our priority and the solution to the problems we face as a company. If we constantly change MDs then we are not addressing the issue. The real issue is for us to get more buses. The problem is about buses and as a company we need to be focused and work on increasing our fleet,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



The Metro Mass is a pro poor initiative introduced by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in partnership with the Dutch government.



The project took off in 2003 with over 1,024 buses creating direct employment for 4,000 Ghanaians. The Metro Mass in its hay days raked in huge profits and eased transport needs of citizens, but presently, they company is failing to make profit. They now have only 187 operational buses and a staff strength of 2,016.



With the company charging 50 percent less of fares charged by transport companies in Ghana, pricing considered non competitive, demand for them have soared because of the current economic situation in Ghana.



With the country’s inflation rate over 40.4% and high fuel prices affecting transport fares, most Ghanaians prefer to travel in Metro Mass buses but the company is unable to meet demand as it has very few cars in their fleet.