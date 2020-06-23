Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Peace FM

'Sacking' incumbent MPs cannot be linked to govt's performance - Kokofu

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Iron and Steel Development Company, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu has strongly kicked against the idea that non-performance on the side of the ruling government led to the defeat of some key members of parliament during the just-ended party primaries.



"Analysis being drawn by some persons that incumbent MP's lost their seats due to the performance of the ruling government is never true and cannot in anywhere be possible, because this government has served well and deserves the best," he argued.



NPP’s primaries an indication of their defeat



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has predicted massive defeat for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections following the outcome of the parliamentary primaries.



Addressing a press conference at the party’s 4th weekly media encounter, Sammy Gyamfi, the party’s National Communications officer said the party will be voted out of power on December 7, 2020, given the outcome of the just-ended parliamentary primaries by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“But for the undemocratic imposition of some Members of Parliament by the powers that be in the NPP, the situation would have been worse. In some 65 constituencies, they imposed some senior government officials on the people and ensured that there were no contests there so the people went unopposed. If that had not been done, we are very sure that about 60-70 per cent of incumbent MPs would have lost their seats because they together with President Akufo-Addo have failed the people. That is why their own party supporters are beginning to speak against them,” Mr. Gyamfi said.







Bantama



Using the Bantama constituency where the incumbent lost to the Deputy Chief Of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye, he affirmed delegates decided to go back to the old custom of deciding who should represent them in parliament, therefore, he is not surprised that the sitting MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye lost to the heart of the delegates.



The former MP for Bantama stressed, "Asenso-Boakye will be retained in the constituency for long since delegates have concluded on sticking to the previous set-up of taking decisions concerning the constituency".



In an interview on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' newspaper discussion segment, Dr. Kokofu explained that "most delegates vote based on how their expectations on promised projects have been met."



He added that other delegates just don't like some aspiring candidates, while in other cases contributions made by the incumbent MP in Parliament and media circles guaranteed their removal.





