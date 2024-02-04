Sacked Sawla-Tuna-Kalba DCE involved in car crash

General News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Chief Executive (DCE), Barikisu Losina, who was recently relieved of her duties by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been involved in a car crash.



The incident occurred on Saturday, February 3, 2024, near Guripe on the Sawla-Damongo Road on Saturday morning, just one day after her dismissal.



Barikisu Losina was reportedly traveling to Tamale with her child and a driver from the assembly when the accident took place.



The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.



The former DCE, along with the other occupants of the vehicle according to a Citinewsroom report, is currently receiving medical treatment at St. Anne’s Hospital in Damongo.



The details of their injuries have not been disclosed.



President Akufo-Addo had, on January 2, 2024, sacked 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives, including Barikisu Losina, without providing specific reasons for the dismissals.



In a subsequent statement dated January 3, 2024, the President nominated 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executives.



The President cited the authority granted by Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936) as the basis for his decision to replace the ousted officials.



GA/SARA





