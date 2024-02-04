You are here: HomeNews2024 02 04Article 1914917

General News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sacked Sawla-Tuna-Kalba DCE involved in car crash

« Prev

Next »

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

Barikisu Losina was named as part of asome 24 MMDCEs sacked by the President on Friday Barikisu Losina was named as part of asome 24 MMDCEs sacked by the President on Friday

Former Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Chief Executive (DCE), Barikisu Losina, who was recently relieved of her duties by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been involved in a car crash.

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 3, 2024, near Guripe on the Sawla-Damongo Road on Saturday morning, just one day after her dismissal.

Barikisu Losina was reportedly traveling to Tamale with her child and a driver from the assembly when the accident took place.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

The former DCE, along with the other occupants of the vehicle according to a Citinewsroom report, is currently receiving medical treatment at St. Anne’s Hospital in Damongo.

The details of their injuries have not been disclosed.

President Akufo-Addo had, on January 2, 2024, sacked 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives, including Barikisu Losina, without providing specific reasons for the dismissals.

In a subsequent statement dated January 3, 2024, the President nominated 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executives.

The President cited the authority granted by Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936) as the basis for his decision to replace the ousted officials.

GA/SARA


Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below: