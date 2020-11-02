General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Sacked PPA boss had three accounts at Stanbic Bank – CHRAJ report

Further details from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) show that Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the dismissed CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) was a thief, simple.



Portions of the CHRAJ report available to GhanaWeb indicate that Adjenim Boateng Adjei opened three accounts at the Airport City Branch of Stanbic Bank a “month after his appointment as the CEO of PPA in March 2017”.



The accounts, according to the CHRAJ report, were in the denomination of cedi, dollar and euro.



Page 82 of the 188-page report established that Adjenim Boateng Adjei opened the USD account with the number 9040002473180 on April 3, 2017, with a balance of $5,000.



“Four months after opening the account, significant cash amounts had been deposited into that account, including; Cash Deposits: From 01-08 -2017 to 08-09-2017, cash amounts totalling over $125,000 was deposited by Faustina Mildred and Christabel into the Respondent’s [Adjenim Boateng Adjei’s] Account. The Respondent withdrew $30,000 and $10,000 cash from his account in a day. On that same day (08-09-2017), Christabel deposited a cash amount of $15,000 into the account,” the report noted.



The report further reads: “The respondent on September 27, 2017, made a cash withdrawal of $40,000, this was after it had been deposited by one Christabel “and about a week later, he made a cash deposit of $50,000”.



“On 15-02-18, Faustina Mildred made a cash deposit of $50,000 and another $100,000 on 21-03-18. Five days after that, one Kofi Appiah Dwomoh made a cheque payment of $100,000 into the account. As of 28-08-19, Respondent had $516,225.00 to his credit and his debits stood at $504,607.87,” the CHRAJ report established further.



“On Adjenim Boateng Adjei’s cedi account which was opened on January 21, 2017 (before his appointment) with number 9040002313337 at the same Stanbic Bank branch, he opened with an amount of GH¢30,000. Subsequently, various cash amounts have been deposited regularly into the account, predominantly by Faustina Mildred, sometimes described as Faustina Mildred Cronze or Faustina Tachie Menson, Christabel (“RO”) and Aisha, since the Respondent was appointed CEO of PPA. As of 29-08-19 respondent’s Cedi account had over GH?3.83 million credit with an over GH?3.81 million debit,” the report read.



The report continued: “The Respondent’s EURO Account is the third account at Stanbic Bank - Airport City Branch. As of 29-08-19, his balance on the Euro Account stood at EU 54,500.00 (credit) and EU 37,333.00 (debit). The Respondent confirmed that he hand-delivers the cash to Faustina and Christabel, whom he described as his relations officers at the Stanbic Bank, to pay the monies into his account.”



UMB Account



Adjenim Boateng Adjei also had a dollar account with UMB with “Account Name as 428872”. The transaction summary indicates that on December 20, 2018, $60,000 payment was done by OAB Adjei [RKP].



“21-12-18 Check payment by OAB Adjei RKP $60,000. 02-01-19 Check payment by OAB Adjei RKP $50,000. 11-03-1 House cheque credit $48,000,” the report revealed.



Ghanaians from all walks of life are shocked about how this man can steal in broad daylight without fearing the wrath of the people, and without any fear of God in his heart.





