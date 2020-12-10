Politics of Thursday, 10 December 2020

‘Sack our MCE, he preached skirt and blouse’ – Kpone Katamanso NPP to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Aggrieved New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency of the Greater Accra Region want President Akufo-Addo to immediately sack their Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Solomon Appiah Tetteh, accusing him of sabotaging the parliamentary ambitions of the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area in the just ended presidential and parliamentary elections.



Solomon Appiah Tetteh, according to the constituency executives, polling station executives and some loyal groups accused the MCE of “clandestine schemes and open campaigns” against Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye which resulted in his defeat in the just ended parliamentary elections.



The NDC candidate, Joseph Akuerteh Tetteh beat Hopeson Adorye with 51,755 representing 55.33% of the votes against Hopeson’s 39546 which represented 42.27% of the votes.



Wielding placards with inscriptions such as ‘Solomon Tetteh is a political vampire, Mr. President, sack him,’ ‘Solomon Tetteh must go, no compromise, not negotiable,’ ‘God will punish you Solomon Appiah Tetteh, your evil work will follow you,’ etc. the demonstrators who converged at the party’s constituency office at Kpone Wednesday morning to register their protest called on the president to axe the Assembly Chief without delay for his surreptitious campaign against the interest of the party.



Spokesperson for the group, Operations Director of the Kpone Katamanso NPP Campaign Team and former Parliamentary Aspirant, Prince Dadzie said this on its behalf.



“We are by this statement bringing to the fore of the President how the MCE, Mr Solomon Appiah Tetteh clandestinely schemed and publicly campaigned against the interest of the party and its Parliamentary Candidate,” a vociferous prince dadzie said.



“His parochial and egoistic interests have gravely caused the vanquish of our parliamentary seat and by this singular act of irresponsibility, we indulge the president to exercise his prerogative to expel him from that respected position.”







Solomon Appiah was also accused of lacking character trait that elucidates respect to anyone including the traditional authorities and opinion leaders who have had cause to complain about the unacceptable behaviour of the MCE.



Hear them: “His actions and inactions do not come as a surprise because all the chiefs and opinion leaders in the constituency openly warned the NPP about the despicable behaviour of the MCE.”



The agitated party faithful cited an October 2020 incident where the Paramount Chief of Kpone, Nii Tetteh Otu II reportedly walked out on President Nana Akufo-Addo during a sod-cutting for the construction of a district hospital in the area as a result of the behaviour of the MCE.



“Mr. President, you would recall the unfortunate incident that nearly embarrassed you and your entourage when you touched grounds at the constituency, all because of the MCE’s naked hatred for the Parliamentary Candidate for no obvious reasons.”



Raising serious conspiracy allegations against the MCE, the group cited numerous actions and inactions it alleged the Akufo-Addo appointee perpetrated in his attempts at frustrating the parliamentary aspirations of the party’s PC including he refusing to vote on December 7th.



“This is the MCE who openly galvanized NPP polling station executives to vote against the Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP in the just ended general elections.



He can best be described as a wolf in a sheep skin or a chameleon with different colours. Under his watch he tasked a known NDC member [identified as Simon] at the assembly to be in charge of locking up of shops only few months to elections,” the group charged, adding that the move was an attempt to make the PC unpopular.



The group is therefore calling on the President to take the punitive measure against the Assembly Chief or it would take its agitations against him to the Jubilee House through further demonstrations.

