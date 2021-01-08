General News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: GNA

Sack non-performing MDCEs, regional ministers - Group

Abramani Alhassan, spokesperson of the Group

Oti Region Positive Thinkers Youth Group has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to avoid re-appointing Nana Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister and other non-performing Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) for the region.



The Group, which is a youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), requested the President not to renew the mandate of the appointees if he wanted to expedite development of the region.



It alleged that the Regional Minister, his Deputy Mr Maxwell Blagogee, MDCEs and some appointees worked against the victory of the ruling party in the 2020 general election leading to the loss of the only NPP seat.



Mr Abramani Alhassan, spokesperson of the Group, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the appointees by their actions made the party unattractive and never supported the campaign activities of the constituencies, thereby ruining electoral chances in the general election.



He said the MDCEs pitched themselves against the progress of the party and never campaigned for their parliamentary candidates in the 2020 election.



He said some of the MDCEs exhibited "personal, parochial and egoistic interest that gravely caused the party victory."



"We indulge President Akufo-Addo to exercise his prerogative not to renew the mandate of these appointees."



He said it was clear the appointees did not believe in the president's vision of the creation of a new region and to work for the development of the area, saying "it will be disastrous to honour them for a poor job done."