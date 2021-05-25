Sack all DCEs in galamsey areas now – NPP Chairman tells Nana Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo has been asked to desist from reappointing District Chief Executives (DCEs) in galamsey areas to help win the fight against the cancer.



The Second Vice Chairman for Suame Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Richard Akwasi Asante, who gave the advice, attributed the failure of the fight of galamsey in the first term of the Nana Addo administration.



“Most of the DECs are involved in galamsey so don’t decide to reappoint them else you will lose the fight,” Mr Asante said.



Speaking to thé media, Mr Asante regretted the involvement of most DCEs, who are representatives of the President in such an illegal act.



He disclosed that if DCEs were active and shunned such activities the fight of galamsey would be successful in the first term.



According to him, DCEs are chairpersons of the District Security Council (DISEC) therefore have the legal authority to lead the fight against galamsey.



Most DCEs, he said, have suddenly become rich and affluent, to the detriment of Ghanaians due to the destruction óf water and river bodies.



Such destruction, according to him, will have adverse effects on the lands and worsen the state of water bodies.



Mr Asante, therefore, asked President Nana Addo to fire such DCEs for their involvement in galamsey operations and failure to lead the galamsey fight.