Politics of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Sack Muntaka Mubarak now - Nana Kofi Ntiamoah to Parliament

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

Communication Team Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, has reiterated that MP for Asawase, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka should be sacked over allegations he made against a Supreme Court Judge.



Barely a month ago, the law-maker said a Ghanaian Supreme Court Judge attempted to bribe a female NDC MP prior to voting for a Speaker for 8th Parliament.



The Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka, has issued a formal written retraction and apology to the Supreme Court for alleged bribery comments made against an unnamed member of the bench.



The legislator and Chief Whip of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament had earlier accused a Supreme Court judge of trying to influence the outcome of the Speakership elections for the 8th Parliament.



According to Kofi Ntiamoah, the apology by the lawmaker must not be accepted hence he must be called to name the person who attempted to pay the bribe thus he must be sacked from Parliament.



"I don’t understand why a Member of Parliament must make this frivolous statement and go free. I’m pleading with the hierarchy of Parliament to sack him if he fails to establish the fact," Nana Kofi Ntiamoah exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Medo Ghana’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“I want the Judicial Council to probe this issue and get to the root of the issue. The apology is not enough a Member of Parliament must be responsible," he added