General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Sack Mahama, Ofosu-Ampofo, others; bring new faces to lead party – KNUST lecturer to NDC

Dr Kwasi Amakye–Boateng, Lecturer, KNUST

A lecturer at the History and Political Science Department, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye–Boateng has called for a total overhauling of the leadership of the National Democratic Congress.



According to him, after the elections, the leadership of the party did not show leadership when it fueled protests marches across the country with people burning tyres on the streets whiles others also engaged the police in exchanges.



Apart from the unnecessary protests, he said some leaders of the NDC threatened the peace of the country for threatening to prevent the inauguration of the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Against this backdrop, he indicated that there is a need for a total overhauling of the leadership of the largest opposition party.



“Some people in the NDC threatened to prevent the inauguration of the President, some even said they will cause mayhem whilst others said they will hit the streets and shoot. Sadly enough, none of the leadership of the NDC came out to condemn these threats and call on their supporters to desist from violence. In fact NDC should overhaul its leaders, they have brought the name of the party into disrepute, all of them including President Mahama. They should let them all sit at home and bring new faces,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



