Sack Ejisu MCE - Angry youth to Akufo-Addo

Source: 3 News

Some aggrieved youth of Ejisu in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti region today, Thursday, 6 May 2021 protested against the Municipal Cheif Executive (MCE) for the area and called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack her.



The youth say the MCE, Beatrice Serwah Derkyi, is incompetent and has performed poorly since her appointment.



Addressing the media, secretary of the aggrieved youth, Osei Dennis said the MCE is part of the reason some Ghanaians have resorted to social media to demand the president fixes the country.



He, therefore, called on the President to 'fix' the MCE first by not reappointing her again.



The youth clad in black and red called for the appointment of a new person who understands the problem of the people of Ejisu because the incumbent has poor human relations.