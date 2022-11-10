Sachet water producers in Savannah Region increase prices

Regional News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham

Sachet Water Producers in the Savannah Region of Ghana have adjusted the prices of sachet Water(pure water) upwards effective today, November 10, 2022.



This disclosure was made by the chairman of the Damongo branch of the Association of Sachet Water Producers, Abubakari Abdul-Wahab, who doubles as the Savannah Regional Vice Chairman of the Association in an interview on PAD FM Super Morning Show.



According to him, the decision which was hard to arrive at considering the harsh economic conditions in our country is a result of rising production costs and the unbearable cost of maintenance which are beyond their control at this point.



Henceforth, a bag of pure water per the new increment will now sell at Ghc8 as producer price and Ghc9 as retail price across the Savannah Region with a sachet of pure water expected to be sold at 0.50p.



Recall that the Association recently increased the price of a bag of sachet water from Ghc4 to Ghc6 up to the current price of Ghc8.



Whilst announcing that the decision to increase the prices was unanimously taken by all members of the Association in the Savannah Region at a meeting held at Bole, Mr. Abubakari appealed to their numerous customers in the region to bear and reason with them in this time of general crisis.



He assured that the association will at all times prioritise the welfare of customers and ensure quality water production in a fairly competitive market structure.