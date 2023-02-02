Sabin Akrofrom gets ultra-modern market complex

Regional News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A sod-cutting ceremony has been performed for the construction work to begin on an ultra-modern market complex at Sabin Akrofrom in the Atwima Kwanwoma district in the Ashanti region.



The three-storey building market, when completed, will have facilities such as lockable stores, stalls, restaurants, police station, fire station, banking halls, clinic, lorry terminal and a CCTV system.



The project named ‘Sabin Akrofrom Commercial Center’ is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and is being financed by the chief of Sabin Akrofrom, Nana Osei Kofi.



At a colourful ceremony held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, it was attended by the chiefs, government officials and people from all walks of life.



Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the chairperson for the occasion, was represented by Hiahene, Prof Oheneba Boakye-Adjei II.



The chief of Sabin Akrofrom, Nana Osei Kofi, addressing the people stated the project was in fulfillment of his desire among other things in developing the community.



He noted that the completion of the market will boost business opportunities in and around the community.



“The completion of the market marks the ten years of my enstoolment as the chief by Asantehene who admonished me to develop the community and it also fulfils my heart desire,” he said.



“Apart from the market, the Charity Foundation was established to help the needy but brilliant children and the ongoing building of a complex court is all efforts made to improve the economic lives of the people,” he added.



Nana Osei Kofi took the opportunity to appeal to his people to support his visions and be law-abiding people to promote peace and developments in the community.



Hiahene, Prof Oheneba Boakye-Adjei Woahen II, on behalf of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, commended Nana Osei Kofi for his visionary leadership in ensuring the development of the community.



“The Asantehene commends you for this project and he is proud of you for having your people at heart. I also personally commend you for the developments you brought to the community, and I believe the market will financially improve the lives of the people,” he posited.