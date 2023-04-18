SUSEC appeals for support to complete wall project to ward off encroachers

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region



Management of the Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) in the Bono Region is appealing for support to ward off encroachers on its lands.



The appeal by management is to help the school secure its lands by completing a 3-kilometre wall project initiated by the Parent Association (PA) to deal with the activities of encroachers.



According to the management of the school, the move is to help the school protect the remaining lands from encroachers for future expansion, prevent theft and promote a distraction-free academic environment.



Speaking on the project, the headmaster of the school, Gordon Osei Marfo, detailed that its completion is very paramount to the future development of the school.



He stated: “We are grateful to the Parent Association for the steps they have taken to secure the remaining lands by constructing a 3-kilometer wall around the school. This will go a long way to protect the lives and properties of the school”.



He added that the completion of the project will also help the school instill the needed discipline in students as they cannot sneak into the community behind the school.



“It will also ensure that students do not sneak into the community behind the school. Our arms are opened to people who wish to come on board to complete the construction of the wall”, he said.



A tutor, Abraham Opoku, disclosed that the noise from drinking spots closer to the school makes it difficult for students to learn and have a sound sleep at night.



“People have drinking spots very close to school and the noise they make is too much. The noise is sometimes too high that you can hardly sleep or learn”, the tutor said.



The Senior School Prefect, Vernistroy Dartey, bemoaned several instances where the items of students have been stolen from the dormitories and appealed to the public to support the completion of the wall.



“Because we have people staying nearby, thieves have taken advantage of the situation and stolen from the dormitories at the least opportunity so the completion of the wall will help us a lot so we are appealing for support”, the school prefect stated.