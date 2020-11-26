General News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

STRANEK petitions DPC over EC’s publication of voters register on Google Drive

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

Policy think tank, Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK) has taken its grudge against the Electoral Commission over the publication of voters’ details a notch higher.



The policy think tank has petitioned the Data Protection Commission to compel the Jean Mensa-led EC to comply with the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843).



According to STRANEK, the EC’s decision to release full details of electorates without due recourse to the Data Protection Commission or the law is highly condemnable.



In a statement, Executive Director of STRANEK, Nii Tettey Tetteh stated; “We are by this letter petitioning your high office pursuant to the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843), to invoke the jurisdiction of the Data Protection Commission to enforce actions into the alleged breach of privacy laws by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



“This is based on a widespread traction the naked display of the data of registered voters has gained in both traditional and social media,” the statement further read.



Adding that; “It is important to establish that your outfit is clothed with powers to disentangle the mystery behind the reckless dumping of data when Electoral Commission could have ensured that parties register as data processers with your outfit and abide by the law in their use of the revelations. Dumping data of registered voters in an environment of poor amenability demands that your outfit enforces the provisions of Act 843 against the Electoral Commission where it deems fit.”



The EC published amongst other things the ages, full names, polling station codes of electorates on its website but shortly after it came under attack, the document was taken down.



Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Commission has justified the publication of voters’ details.



Addressing a workshop on November 24, 2020, she said; “We are enjoined by law to publish the voters register. Indeed, the CI 127 requires that the final register is published in a manner in which the Commission deems fit. We are well aware that the ID cards had come to be used for other activities but for the Commission’s point of view that card is provided for voting purposes only. In this era of transparency and openness, the Commission believes that it is important to publish the register.”



