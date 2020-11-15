Regional News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: GNA

STN collaborates with Peace Council on peace Campaign

Participants in a photo after the program

The National Peace Council in collaboration with the Stanford Seed Transformation Network (STN) Ghana has called on Ghanaians to work together and contribute to the country's peace.



They urged the citizens to promote and maintain in all activities before, during, and after the elections.



A statement issued by the two organisations said in peace messages captured in short video productions appealed to Ghanaians to make a conscious effort during this campaign season to avoid matters and acts that would generate conflict and violence to mar the peace the country was currently enjoying.

It said the Council was excited about the collaboration to bring the message of peace to citizens and asked Ghanaians to work together to ensure violence-free elections



It said the Ulti Leaf Foundation, a youth-led organisation, who also collaborated with the parties in the campaign said the project aligns with its objective of shaping peace together with young people.



Explaining the reason behind the peace video production, it said they decided to undertake the peace campaign as a result of the rising violence currently being experienced in the country in the build-up to the elections.



The statement said they felt the need to be part of efforts to encourage Ghanaians to avoid such acts and rather work to maintain national peace.



"Ghana is known to be a peaceful country and under no circumstance should political campaigns throw the country into chaos and confusion," it said.

It said it was their responsibility as citizens, particularly as business leaders, to join in efforts to maintain the peace narrative.



The statement asked Ghanaians to think about their family, children, mothers, the elderly, and the precious lives that God has given freely to them each time they were compelled to be violent to help them restrain themselves.



"They asked Ghanaians to opt for a peaceful election to keep our motherland safe," it added.

