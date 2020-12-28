Regional News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: GNA

STMA records 2,247 disaster victims in 2019

Many persons in the metropolis were from flood and windstorm,

A total of 2,247 persons were affected by various forms of disasters in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis for 2019, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has said.



Of the figure, 2,169 were from flood and windstorm, 73 by fire, and five as a result of building collapse.



Mr James Obeng Junior, the Metropolitan Director of NADMO, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the disasters had significant cost impact of GHS1,259,360 on the Metropolis.



He mentioned strategies adopted to strengthen disaster risk governance to include public education on risk reduction and disaster prevention which is imperative to disaster risk reduction.



Mr Obeng said the Directorate engaged some selected schools in the Metropolis, while the social mobilisation team, in collaboration with Heads of Local Assemblies, engaged communities, including the markets, on disaster prevention.



Additionally, the Directorate, in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), paid working visits to some fuel and gas stations, tertiary and second cycle institutions, and eateries among others, as part of its annual action plan to prevent all forms of disasters.



He appealed to the citizens for support to help prevent disasters in the Metropolis and the nation as a whole.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.