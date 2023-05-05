STEM for Junior High School to begin next academic year in Kumasi - Education minister

Regional News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Ashanti region, specifically the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly is set to witness first STEM Junior High School next academic year, Education minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adu-Twum has revealed.



According to the Minister, the next academic year is going to witness a STEM education for Junior High School for the first time in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.



The Minister who was visiting some selected schools and project sites within the Ashanti Region disclosed this in an interview with the media after he had visited an ongoing STEM project at the Asem Experimental school in Kumasi.



Dr. Yaw Adu-Twum disclosed that the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics education which was meant to foster creativity, teach collaboration and integrate other disciplines was one of the great initiatives by the current Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP government to help children become creative, innovative and great persons in the future.



The Minister further disclosed that so far Ashanti Region tops all the other regions when it comes to STEM secondary education.



Apart from the ongoing STEM school for Junior High School at Asem, the education minister said others such as Bosomtwi Girls(SHS), Kumasi Girls(SHS), Daabaa STEM school, Kwadaso Creative Art School with a STEM component, 21st Century Lower Secondary STEM education at Juaben etc. were all part of the STEM schools the region was witnessing. Currently, the Bosomtwi Girls STEM SHS has been operating for the past two years with some of the aforementioned projects at the verge of completion.



The education minister however urged parents and students to utilize the STEM projects for their benefit. According to him, the NPP government was committed to ensuring that every child gets quality education to help their future.