STEM education is important - Fiapire Chief to Ghanaians

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Chief of Fiapire in the Bono Region, Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, has rallied Ghanaians to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education as it is the country’s sure bet at ending the rising numbers of unemployment, Purefmonline.com reports.



Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, who doubles as the Vice Chancellor of the Ghana Communication Technology University in Accra made this passionate appeal during a presentation of full scholarships to some thirteen students from the Fiapre Traditional area.



The Chief highlighted that STEM graduates are equipped with the capacity to start up their businesses without waiting for direct employment from the public sector. This he believes reduces the workload for the Government in finding jobs for the teaming youth but rather, creates an avenue for individual persons to employ their colleagues in the various ventures they create.



Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II has awarded thirteen students from the Fiapire traditional area full scholarships to advance their education in the various tertiary institutions in the country.



The scholarship titled “Obrempong scholarship” covers the payment of tuition fees for the beneficiaries.



Presenting the scholarship awards to the recipients at Fiapire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, noted that the beneficiary's funds were generated from donations made by residents and people of Fiapire heritage to the ‘Fiapire Education Fund’. He explained that the fund was created during a recent ‘Education Festival’ held at Fiapire and has been directed to advance STEM education at Fiapire and the Bono region at large.



“You would recall that during the celebration of the Education Festival in December 2022, we created an endowment fund to solicit for funds to support the education of our future generation. Though we couldn’t raise enough money the little we raised is what we want to use to support these individuals.”



“A number of people have applied for the scholarship, we are currently considering those who are going to pursue programs relating to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). This is because such graduates can start up their businesses without waiting for direct employment from the government. These individuals are brilliant students who successfully passed their WASSCE but have the financial constraint to further their education at the University.



I will take this opportunity to urge all Ghanaian parents to support and seek STEM education for their wards. This will solve the rising unemployment issues in the country in the long round. This is our best way to develop our country holistically.” Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II remarked.