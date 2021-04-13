STEM careers in Ghana given new boost with Twitter’s HQ in W/A country – Lucy Quist

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

A Ghanaian-British business and technology executive, Mrs Lucy Quist has noted that science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers in Ghana just got a new boost following the presence of Twitters headquarters of Africa operations in the country.



In a tweet reacting to the choice of Ghana has headquarters for Twitter in Africa, the former Managing Director of Airtel said “STEM careers in Ghana just got a new boost!”



Member of Parliament has described the setting of Twitter’s headquarters for Africa operations in Ghana as fantastic news.



He said this development must excite all nationalists.



In a tweet, the former Deputy Minister of Education said “Twitter’s selection of Ghana to host and lead it’s Africa operations is absolutely fantastic news that must excite all nationalists.



“It is my hope that negotiations will be keen on strong local content in order that Ghana’s young talented tech army derive maximum benefit.”



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the location of Twitter’s headquarter for Africa Operations in Ghana is a big win for the oil-producing West African Country.



This, according to the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker means more jobs will be coming into the country.



In a tweet, he said “#TwitterGhana is a big win for Ghana. This means more jobs and opportunities for our youth in the Tech space.”



Twitter said on Monday April 12 that its mission is to serve the public conversation, and it’s essential, for the world and for Twitter, to increase the number of people who feel comfortable participating in it. To do this, we need to make it easier for everyone to join in and provide more relevant experiences for people across the world.



“Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana. To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent.



“We are looking for specialists to join several teams including product, design, engineering, marketing and communications. Full details on current job openings can be found on the Twitter Careers site. Aligned with our existing WFH policies, we look forward to welcoming and onboarding our new team members remotely so that we can make an immediate impact while we explore the opportunity to open an office in Ghana in the future.



Explaining the choice of Ghana, Twitter said “As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.







