General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

STEM Education priority to gov’t - Adutwum

inister-designate for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister-designate for Education says the Akufo-Addo government will improve Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs to better prepare students for the job market.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum said the initiative will be a priority in Ghana’s education in the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help all students as the world goes high-tech.



He has earlier informed the vetting committee government’s plans to build more centres in some communities for students to have unique skills.



Currently, a centre is under construction at Jachie in the Bosomtwe Constituency to commence the STEM program in Ghana – entry will be free after a special exam by the education service.



The edifice classrooms will also be designed into a laboratory to boost tech teachings.



The school will specifically train students in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.



Students from class 6 to SHS 3 will be trained on robotics, lab tech, artefact creation, mammal surgery among other related subjects to prepare them for the future.



About STEM



STEM is an approach to learning and development that integrates the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.



Through STEM, students develop key skills including:



Problem-solving



Creativity



Critical analysis



Teamwork



Independent thinking



Initiative



Communication



Digital literacy.



Why is STEM important?



The global economy is changing. Current jobs are disappearing due to automation and new jobs are emerging every day as a result of technological advances.



The continual advances in technology are changing the way students learn, connect and interact every day. Skills developed by students through STEM provide them with the foundation to succeed at school and beyond.



Employer demand for STEM qualifications and skills is high and will continue to increase in the future. Currently, 75 per cent of jobs in the fastest growing industries require workers with STEM skills. To be competitive, the contemporary Ghanaian workforce needs people who can adapt to a changing workplace.



STEM empowers individuals with the skills to succeed.



