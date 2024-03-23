STEM Education Initiative launched for teacher trainees at University of Cape Coast

Regional News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: Agyeiwaa, Korang and Allotey-Pappoe, Contributors

In a significant move towards enhancing the education system in Ghana, a meeting convened on Tuesday,19 May 2024 at the conference room of Ghana's Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, emphasized the introduction of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Education for teacher trainees.



The initiative, part of Dr. Adutwum's agenda, aims at revolutionizing Ghana's education system by incorporating STEM principles from the grassroots level to tertiary education.



The session, attended by key stakeholders including government officials and education experts, witnessed the participation of a delegation from the University of Cape Coast (UCC), led by Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, the Provost for the College of Education Studies. Dr. Kenneth Adu-Gyamfi, a representative of Head of the Department of Science Education, and Dr. Forster Danso Ntow, Head of the Department of Mathematics and ICT Education, were also part of the UCC team.



Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education, and Ms. Angela Affran, Special Advisor to the Ministry of Education, were among the notable attendees. Additionally, representatives from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, National Teaching Council, and Ghana Education Service were present, signifying collective commitment towards advancing STEM education in the country.



During the meeting, Professor Davis expressed gratitude to the Minister for his visionary leadership, which inspired the University of Cape Coast( UCC) to develop a comprehensive STEM curriculum. He outlined three programmes designed by UCC, marking a significant milestone in ensuring a holistic STEM education cycle from basic school to university level.



In response, Dr. Adutwum commended UCC for its proactive approach to curriculum development, emphasizing the transformative impact of STEM education on students' lives. He cited success stories from Afia Kobi Girls Senior High School, where students utilized STEM knowledge to innovate drones and sea crafts for underwater exploration.



Furthermore, the Hon. Minister for Education, Dr. Adutwum unveiled architectural designs for STEM schools and laboratories, underscoring the government's commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities to support STEM implementation. He urged UCC to prioritize infrastructure development to meet the evolving needs of STEM students.



The Minister rallied support from the National Teaching Council, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, and Ghana Education Trust Fund to bolster UCC's efforts. He pledged his commitment to ensure the successful enrollment of students in the STEM program for the upcoming academic year.



In conclusion, the meeting marked a pivotal moment in Ghana's educational landscape, with stakeholders unified in their commitment to fostering innovation and excellence through STEM education. As Ghana prepares to embrace the future, initiatives like these promise to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an ever-evolving and complex world