STC bus attacked by alleged secessionist group, drivers beaten, bus burnt

The STC bus burnt by alleged secessionist group

Some persons suspected to be members of a secessionist group have attacked a State Transport Company bus in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho, and burnt one of its buses.



According to a Citi News report, the incident which occurred at midnight on Monday, September 28, involved the members of the group firing gunshots before proceeding to beat up the drivers.



There is currently a heavy security presence at the scene.



This latest incident comes just days after some 31 suspects alleged to be secessionists were remanded by an Accra Circuit Court into BNI custody for two weeks.



They are facing five provisional charges including conspiracy to attend a prohibited meeting, unlawful gathering and rioting.



They reportedly pleaded not guilty when they appeared before the Accra Circuit Court Two on Monday September 28.



They are being prosecuted on the provisional charges of conspiracy to attend a meeting of a prohibited organization; unlawful gathering; gathering under a prohibited name and organization; and rioting.



The prosecution, led by ASP Sylvester Asare, asked the court to remand the accused persons into custody to allow for further investigations into the Friday incident.



He argued that the police were compelled by law to present the accused before the court knowing very well that the court lacked jurisdiction since the incident occurred in the Volta region.



Background



The Aveyime and Mepe police stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region were in the early hours of Friday, September 25, invaded by some armed members of an alleged secessionist group.



The group, according to reports, forcibly took over both police stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers on duty, broke into the police armoury and made away with all the weapons belonging to the police.



“They naked the police officers on duty, took their weapons, and locked them in the cells before breaking into the armoury,” an eye witness stated.



In a widely circulated video available to GhanaWeb, the criminals, after attacking the police stations, were seen driving a police patrol vehicle.



The vehicle was fully occupied by hoodlums holding guns, chanting war songs and jubilating.



“We’re free…we’re free forever,” the group, numbering about 50, could be heard shouting in the video.





