SSNIT paid over GH¢140,000 to Sempe Chiefs as compensation for New Weija lands

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has stated that it paid over One Billion, Four Hundred and Twenty-Nine Million, Four Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand old Ghanaian Cedis (¢1,429,428,000.00) equivalent to Ghc140,000 currently in 1998 as compensation to the Sempe Chiefs for the acquisition of land at New Weija as a site for the Light Industrial Estates.



According to SSNIT, the Government of Ghana per Executive Instrument (E.I. 1) gazetted on 19th January 1996 compulsorily acquired Sempe Stool lands at New Weija.



In a press release issued by SSNIT, it stated 12 key concerns on the acquisition of the land.



“SSNIT set up a subsidiary known as GICEL as one of its investee companies to manage the Light Industrial Estates that SSNIT had assumed lawful ownership of. The Lands Commission which is the body mandated by law to deal with lands allocated the land to GICEL and the lease was paid for by SSNIT. The land was registered in the name of GICEL at the Lands Commission. The Lands Commission also executed a deed document in respect of the Estates in the name of GICEL, and the deed document has a site plan attached, demarcating the boundaries of GICEL’s land.”



