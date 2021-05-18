SSCIS and partners to sponsor Ghana and Nigeria girls to pursue STEM courses

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: GNA

Settlement Support Community Interest Company (SSCIS), a community interest company in the United Kingdom, in partnership with SheCreatesAfrica, a global women empowerment initiative, have agreed to implement girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) project.



A statement from the two organisations said because of the low interest of girls in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) department, the two Organisations, in partnership with other stakeholders, universities in the UK and corporate Organisations, would sponsor girls from Ghana and Nigeria to the UK to undertake a Masters programme in a STEM area.



Other girls from other parts of Africa will benefit from the project subsequently, the statement said.



Dubbed the Black and African Mastermind Project, the move is to encourage and promote STEM among the targeted group to tackle global challenges in the areas of health, employment creation and sustainability.



“However, upon completion of the programme, beneficiaries are required to return to their communities to undertake projects that will be in the positive impact of their respective societies,” the statement added.



The statement quoted Mr Byron Taylor, Founder of SSCIC and Dr Eno Maycock, Founder of SheCreatesAfrica, of expressing deep satisfaction about the partnership.



It said they were hopeful of the participation of other stakeholders in the community and internationally to offer an opportunity that would create and contribute significant changes to global progress through the project.