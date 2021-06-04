SSA-UoG strike: Parents, pupils stranded at KNUST Basic School

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Academic activities at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Primary School have been halted due to an ongoing strike by the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG).



The association declared the strike on 18 May 2021 and has now extended it to cover essential services like hospitals and clinics, basic schools, and anatomy departments.



They are demanding the payment of tier-2 pension arrears, award of market premium and non-basic allowance as well as a finality to negotiations of their conditions of service.



Parents who took their children to the school today, Friday, 4 June 2021, were left stranded.



Some of the parents who spoke to Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah said the strike has negatively affected them because they were not given any notification.



They said they were only asked to take their children back home because there was a strike.



They, therefore, called on the government to intervene and resolve the grievances of the association members, since it will affect the academic calendar of the school as well as their wards.