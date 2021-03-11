General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: My News GH

SONA: ‘Petty bully’ Alban Bagbin kept mentioning ‘Ramatu’ deliberately – NPP activist

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

New Patriotic Party activist Atik Yakubu has accused the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin of intentionally mistaking Second Lady Samira Bawumia for an “unknown” Ramatu Bawumia during the Swearing-In Ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo last January, alleging that Right Honourable Bagbin is petty and bullish.



At the State of the Nation Address by President Akufo-Addo yesterday, March 9, 2021, when the Speaker acknowledged the presence of the Second Lady, some persons minority Members of Parliament (MPs) shouted that they wanted Ramatu, a reminder of Speaker Bagbin’s mistake in January this year. After the address, #WeWantRamatu trended on social media.



Reacting to this, Mr Yakubu blamed Speaker Bagbin for having deliberately referred to Ms Samira Bawumia as Ramatu Bawumia, accusing him of ‘having gone low’ to satisfy some unknown persons



“I can’t believe his first err on mispronunciation or misinformation of the wife of the Vice President was a mistake. He wants to say after being a Member of Parliament all these while and being known in Ghana Politics he didn’t know the name of Samira Bawumia? Like seriously? He knew, and he did it intentionally, he’s that petty and a bully,” Mr Yakubu wrote.



He accused the Speaker of having had disagreements with former President John Mahama due to his bullish and petty mature.



“That’s why JM never tolerated him, that’s why JM gave him slaps when they were parliamentarians and if you care to know why he went to the gutters during their presidential primaries to the extent of asking JM indirectly to provide his HIV status. That’s how petty and low he can go . Be ready for more of such as Mahama has lost twice and he still has an interest in contesting Mahama. He will go lower to satisfy the hawks in his party,” he added.



