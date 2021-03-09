General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: GNA

SONA: Ghanaians expect Akufo-Addo to speak on coronavirus local vaccine, LGBTQ+, others

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some Ghanaians are expecting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to speak on the local production of COVID-19 vaccines in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) in his second term, Tuesday, March 09, 2021.



President Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation on measures being taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, said efforts were underway for local production of the vaccines in the country.



Mr Farudeen Yakubu, the Deputy General Secretary of the People’s National Convention Party (PNC) in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, hours to this year’s SONA, commended the President for the foresight and said he expected the President to tell the nation work done so far for the local production of the vaccines.



He said it must not be just a promise or a wish and that he expected the President to give timelines on the work of the Committee set for the job for smooth implementation.



Afiyo Akusika, a Business Executive, also said what the country needed now was its own COVID-19 vaccine and said it would be refreshing to hear the President speak to it.



“Other countries are doing it so we can also do it. We don’t have to always go begging. The president said he has the men. This is the time. We want him to give us some hope. We want our own local vaccine,” she said.



Kwaku Manu, a student, said he expected the President to speak on COVID-19, the country’s energy situation and the roads network.



He said it must not be a talk show and that the President must demonstrate commitment to taking the country out of COVID-19 and fix youth unemployment.



“We don’t seem to be finding our way through COVID. We have some vaccines, good but our local one too won’t be bad and we want our roads fixed and youth given employment,” the student said.



Madam Bernice Kafui, a Hairdresser at Ashaiman, said the President should address challenges faced by Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and curb corruption.



Apostle John Brahene, Senior Pastor, Divine Community Chaple, Dodowa-Ayikuma said the address should be an opportunity for the President to state categorically and emphatically the stand of the nation concerning gay and lesbian rights.



He said “that will effectively clear the air of all miss communications and conceptions.”



Apostle Brahene said the SONA should educate citizens on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise to debunk all myths and speculations.



The State of the Nation is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which mandates the President to address Parliament at the beginning of each session of Parliament.