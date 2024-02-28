SONA 2024: How Akufo-Addo took a subtle jab at Mahama over the NDC’s ‘The Green Book’

Politics of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

The 2024 State of the Nation Address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which was held on February 27, 2024, was littered with some subtle jabs aimed at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



President Akufo-Addo used as many opportunities as he got to take swipes at former President John Dramani Mahama.



While touting the number of infrastructural projects under his government, which he described as unprecedented, Akufo-Addo took a subtle jab aimed at Mahama's 'The Green Book', which was launched to show projects the NDC government had completed.



The president said that his government, under the guidance of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, would come up with a digital platform to show Ghanaians the progress of all infrastructural projects they have started.



Akufo-Addo indicated that his government, unlike others, will not use graphic impressions to show the projects it has completed.



"Mr. Speaker, if you want to check on roads, classroom blocks or CHIP compounds or Agenda 111 hospitals, or bridges, or science laboratories, or water projects, or sanitation projects, or landing sites and harbours, and other infrastructural projects, or whatever this government used your tax money to execute, the key to your query is right there on your phone.



"Mr. Speaker, the Performance Tracker will be formally launched in March, and I am offering it as the device which would help bring accountability into your hands," he said.



The president added, "With the Performance Tracker, we can be sure that never again will pictures of an artist's impression be offered as projects that have been executed."



Critics of the John Dramani Mahama administration have accused the former president of using "artist's impressions" as works his government has completed in the 'The Green Book.'



However, checks on some of the projects in 'The Green Book', which have been contested by some people, have shown that most of the projects were actually completed by the Mahama government.



