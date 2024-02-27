SONA 2024: Bawku is an alluring magnet to mischief makers and extremists - Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned that the prolonged conflict in Bawku poses a serious security risk to the nation, as it could attract extremist groups from neighbouring countries.



According to him, the situation in Bawku, which has been plagued by violent clashes between two tribes: the Kusasis and the Mamprusis, has not improved despite several efforts by his government and other stakeholders.



Delivering the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo noted that Bawku, which is located in the Upper East Region, and close to the borders of Burkina Faso and Togo, is vulnerable to infiltration by radical elements who could exploit the grievances and frustrations of the people.



“Mr Speaker, what should concern all of us and not just the people of Bawku is that, in its current state, Bawku is an alluring magnet to mischief makers and extremists operating a few kilometres across from the border,” he stated.



President Akufo-Addo stated that his government is committed to finding a lasting solution to the conflict, which has disrupted the peace and development of the area.



He said that in the past year, his government has undertaken a number of measures, including the establishment of a special Bawku Taskforce, and the intensification of engagements with the feuding factions for the resolution of the chieftaincy dispute.



“In the bid to find a lasting solution to the conflict, the government has, in the past year, undertaken a number of measures, including the establishment of a special Bawku Taskforce, and the intensification of engagements with the factions for the resolution of the chieftaincy dispute. On the recommendation of the Upper East Regional and National Security Councils, four (4) radio stations, that have been broadcasting incendiary language and propagating hate speech, have been shut down by the National Communications Authority.



"The Chief Justice has also recently established specialised Courts in Accra and in Kumasi to deal expeditiously with criminal matters emanating from the Bawku conflict,“ he added.







