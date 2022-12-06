SIM deactivation: Individuals without Ghana Card not blocked – Ursula

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed alternative arrangements will soon be made for Ghanaians without Ghana card to register their SIM cards.



Government through the NCA has ordered mobile network operators to deactivate SIM cards of subscribers who have gone through the first phase of the registration exercise but are yet to compete the process.



The development has left many subscribers losing access to their money in their mobile money wallets.



Contributing to the budget debate in parliament Ursula Owusu-Ekkuful refuted the assertion by ranking member for the communications Committee A.B.A Fuseini that subscribers without Ghana Card have had their SIM cards blocked.



According to her, such subscribers will be made to use different IDs for registration soon accusing the minority of misleading Ghanaians into boycotting the Ghana card registration exercise when it began.



“People did not have their Ghana Card because members of the NDC and the minority urged Ghanaians to register for the Ghana Card when the exercise commenced in 2018. Infact the minority caucus issued a statement on 10th June 2018 and had a Press conference indicating their opposition to the Ghana Card registration exercise and indicating that they will not participate in the exercise. That is a fact and a matter of records. So for them to now say they never opposed the Ghana Card registration exercise is factually incorrect and this is a house of records.



“Mr. Speaker, I indicated in my statement of 11th November as well that we’re looking at making other arrangements for those who genuinely do not have Ghana Cards to enable them to complete the SIM Card registration exercise and that will be announced in due course.”



“Minority Chief whip Muntaka Mubarak who was singled out for a mention by the minister as those who championed a crusade against the Ghana cards charged Ursula to rather concern herself with the numerous challenges the public is going through as a result of the re-registration exercise and stop accusing the NDC wrongly.



“Mr Speaker the minister is a senior member of this House, and she knows that in this House If you want to make such reference you either quote the official records or you have your evidence. Mr. Speaker, I challenge the Minister to provide any evidence that I in this Chamber stood to say what she’s claiming I said.



“Mr. Speaker if she cares to know her statement is rather irritating the ordinary Ghanaians…my SIM is blocked, Minister you have to be responsible in your statement, don’t just irritate people, if there are real challenges try to deal with it, don’t just trivialize the challenges we’re having.”