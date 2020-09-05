General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: GNA

SHSs with coronavirus cases to delay vacation

The Government has directed Senior High Schools with positive cases of COVID-19 to delay vacation to allow for assessment of contacts to prevent further spread of the virus.



“Schools that have recorded COVID-19 cases within the last two weeks before the vacation date will have contact tracing and there will be some extensions on their stay on campus.”



Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, has said at the Ministry of Information’s series of press briefings to provide updates on case count and case management of the pandemic.



He said schools that did not experience any case of COVID-19 could vacate, saying “any school that has not recorded possible cases in the last two weeks prior to their closure can also go home”.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye urged the students to be COVID-19 ambassadors at home and adhere to the protocols strictly.



The schools will vacate on Friday, September 4, 2020, after the West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which began in August amidst the pandemic.

