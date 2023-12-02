SHS1 reopening date not convenient – PTA to gov’t

General News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of Ghana has called on the government to reconsider its decision to allow first-year senior high school (SHS) students report to school on Monday, 4 December 2023.



The PTA, backing a similar call by teacher unions across the country for government to postpone the reopening date, said the proposed date is too short a time and notice.



According to the association, the placement only went live a few days ago and some students are yet to be placed in a school. Hence, their insistence that students reporting to school on December 4 will put undue pressure on parents.



Speaking to Valentina Ofori-Afriyie on 12Live on Class 91.3 FM on Thursday, 30 November 2023, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, stating the position of parents on the matter, emphasised the time was too short for parents to prepare for their wards to report to school on 4 December.



“The time is also very very short,” she opined.



She, therefore, called on government to reconsider its decision mainly by considering the issues raised by the teacher unions and the PTA.



Meanwhile, the President of the National Association of Ghana (NAGRAT) has indicated it expects positive feedback from the government on the issue.



NAGRAT President Angel Carbonu further explained the position of the various Teacher Unions.



Mr Carbonu disclosed that both teachers and non-teaching staff have been working tirelessly all year round as students are constantly in school, leaving them with no time to rest.



“When you take our sisters who work in the kitchen, these ladies are working all year round,” he observed, bemoaning.