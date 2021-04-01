SHS student dismissed from school begs for support to go back

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Windshield cleaner, Solomon Quaye was once a student of the Takoradi Technical Institute but lost his place in the school after he was dismissed due to a misunderstanding during an inter-school competition.



Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Solomon explained that after the incident “my parents did not come by the school to plead on my behalf but I’ve always wanted to go back to school.”



According to him, it is not too late to pursue his dreams even though the event occurred 8 years ago.



”I believe going back to school will help my future but I have no one to support me. The little I make from cleaning windshields go into rent and my siblings.



I'm hoping that by being in the streets, I may come across my helper be it work or school, ”he added.



Kindly contact SVTV Africa Foundation if you would like to support Solomon.



