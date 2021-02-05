SHS placement: Beware of fake news portals, rely on official GES platforms

General News of Friday, 5 February 2021
Source: Class FM
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has advised the general public to seek information concerning the Service via its official social media and web platforms online.
A statement issued and signed by the Head of the GES's Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo on 4 February 2021, while announcing the Service’s preparations towards the release of Senior High School Placement for the 2020/21 academic year, indicated: “Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to announce that preparations are ongoing for the release of Senior High School Placement for the 2020/21 academic year.
“Management also advises the general public to beware of fake news portals and rather follow GES official social media handles on Facebook (ges.gov.gh), Twitter (@gheduservice), Instagram (@gheduservice) and the website (ges.gov.gh) for credible information”.
The GES further assured parents, guardians, candidates and the general public of his commitment to “ensuring a smooth, merit-based SHS placement process under established guidelines”.