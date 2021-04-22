SEWASS 1994 year group cautions students against gambling

Regional News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: GNA

The 1994 year group of Sefwi-Waiwso Senior High School (SEWASS) has advised students to desist from engaging in gambling, especially sports betting and take their studies seriously.



This according to them was the only way they could justify the investments made by the government and their parents.



They said, engaging in gambling and other forms of social vices would not help improve on their future and well-being and urged them to avoid such vices.



Mr Ato Kwamena Hayford, Leader of the group, gave the advice when the group donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to their Alma mater.



The items included; 1000 washable nose masks, six Veronica buckets and stand, four gallons of liquid soap and a number of tissue papers and hand sanitisers.



Mr Kwamena on behalf of the year group also advised the students to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols since that was the only way to manage and contain the spread of the virus.



Mr Evans Kwaku Morgan, Headmaster of the school who received the items, expressed gratitude to the group for the donation and appealed to other year groups and the old students Association to regularly support their Alma mater.



He also appealed to the group, individuals and organizations to help provide potable drinking water for the school, since the only borehole in the school was inadequate for the entire student’s population.