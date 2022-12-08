SDGs: GSR shines at Sustainability and Social Investment Awards

Regional News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: GSWL

Golden Star Wassa Ltd (GSWL), a member of the Chifeng Gold Group, exceled at the 6th Sustainability & Social Investment Awards (SSI) held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



The company swept three ultimate awards for the Best Community Education Facility, Best Community Traffic Safety Education and the Best Community Girls Education and Empowerment.



In all, 25 institutions and 12 individuals were recognized for their contribution to society through their sustainability and social programmes.



A statement from GSWL noted that “We are excited that our commitment to provide value as part of our business was recognized and rewarded”.



The SSI Awards, which is endorsed by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is created to recognize businesses that creatively approach corporate social responsibility and reward those who are creating new standards and committing their organizations to make social responsibility an integral part of their business.



Golden Star Wassa Ltd was recently acquired by Chifeng Gold, the largest non-state Gold mining company in China with more than 5 operating mines in the Asia Pacific region.



Our mission is to produce gold, which provides lasting benefits to our stakeholders.

The company’s operations are built around a local workforce where 99% are Ghanaian.