Regional News of Monday, 15 March 2021

SDA Basic school at Berekum seeks more tables and chairs

Correspondence from Bono:



The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Basic School, at Berekum Municipal of the Bono Region, has appealed for more tables and chairs for its school children.



The school, which is located right behind the Berekum Municipal Library, has one major challenge, inadequate tables and chairs.



This school building, is a three-unit classroom block, for lower primary pupils. Though the school has spacious rooms, the children are made to write on the floor as a result of inadequate tables and chairs for the school children.



A visit by Ghanaweb to the school on Monday, March 15, 2021, saw how these vulnerable but innocent school children, struggle to put their books on the bare floor, to write their assignments.



In an interview with the headmistress of the school, Madam Vida Kyere, she expressed physical worry about how the school children suffer during learning hours on a daily basis to write.



''The main challenge of the school has to do with lack of tables and chairs for our school children. These children find it difficult to write anytime they are made to do so''.



''We as teachers are to guide the children to learn how to write during learning hours and we mostly find it difficult doing so because of the demand to consistently bend on our waists in order to assist them. The problem is, most of the teachers here are grown up and we have particular difficulty with our waists''.



According to another worried teacher, ''the children have to put their books on this dusty floor, making themselves and their books dirty in the process'' she lamented.



The assembly member of the area, Mr Anane Prince, said he has written to the municipal assembly to discuss how to supply tables and chairs to the school.



''This came to my attention a few weeks ago and I have taken the needed steps by writing to notify the assembly. I am hopeful that the assembly will come to their aid as soon as a substantive municipal chief executive is appointed and confirmed''.



Mr Emmanuel Duodu, a parent, who has his child at the school, complained about how his son always came home dirty and appealed to the appropriate authority, to help the school with tables and chairs.