SALL petitioners withdraw petition for removal of EC Chair, deputies

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Forty-six petitioners convened by the Fixthecountry pressure group to petition President Akufo-Addo regarding what they say is the egregious conduct of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah and her deputies through which the citizens of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) were denied their right to vote in the 2020 Parliamentary election have withdrawn their action.



According to the petitioners, after it was forwarded to the Chief Justice, they have witnessed contrived gesture which for them signal a clear intention to undermine and extinguish the constitutional mechanisms for accountability and judicious conduct.



The group in a statement says the refusal to act on the petition was due to a deliberate and collaborationist decision by the then Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah to hide behind contrived proceduralism in order allow room for the frivolous filibustering devices of Madam Jean Mensa.



“We the petitioners, after 2 years of seeing various constitutional officers fail to live up to their constitutional responsibilities in this matter, have become convinced of a lack of interest or urgency in pursuing the justice of our plaint and have as such

lost faith in the integrity of the process.”



It added: “We feel compelled to exercise our democratic right to withdraw this petition, in order that the Constitution will no further be mocked by the indolence of actors who have been assigned the task of its protection. In reaching this decision, we have considered the best interest of our democracy, and taken further account of our refusal to lend ourselves to any process that will ultimately be used to whitewash clear evidence of egregious misconduct. In addition, we see no reason why we should participate in the persistence of what has so clearly become a charade.”