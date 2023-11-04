SA Church of Pentecost robbers demanded US$160K to free deacon - Report

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Armed robbers who raided a Church of Pentecost branch in South Africa demanded a ransom to release an unnamed church member they kidnapped during their raid.



Accra-based Joy News reports that they robbers demanded US$160,000 to release the deacon, citing a source from within the church.



The source, however, added that nothing was paid till the release of the deacon explaining how the viral nature of their raid may have forced them to abandon the ransom demand.



“They had demanded that the money be paid in four days or the church would have itself to blame. Thank God footage of the incident went viral. It is certain that is what broke their resolve and scampered their plans.



"The church did not pay anything. Eventually, the abductors set deacon (name withheld) free in an outlandish location. A Good Samaritan discovered him where they abandoned him by the roadside," the source is quoted to have said.



“The good Samaritan took him to the nearest police station from where the Ghana High Commission and church leaders were alerted of his discovery,” they added.



The incident happened a week ago in Johannesburg with the release confirmed on November 1 by Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu.



The incident captured the criminals entering the premises whiles the church was in session. The priest along with other members are sighted laying down flat and giving their valuables to the menacing robbers.



